Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Latest promo: Shweta Tiwari breaks down during tasks on Rohit Shetty's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Shweta Tiwari breaks down during tasks on KKK11

Ever since filmmaker Rohit Shetty has announced the new season of his adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, fans have been waiting for it to begin. The channel has been sharing many promos featuring Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and others. The latest promo by ColorsTV featured actress Shweta Tiwari breaking down while doing stunts on the show. The video shows Tiwari getting scared while performing the tasks with 'creepy crawlies.' She even refuses to perform and tells host Rohit Shetty, "I can't do it."

Sharing the video, the channel wrote, "Reel life mein jo hai Daring, uske real life mein ab lagega Darr ka tadka. Dekhiye @shweta.tiwari ka ek alag andaaz, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 mein. Aa raha hai jald only on #Colors." In the video, Shetty is also seen saying the tagline of the show, "Yeh hai darr or dare ka battleground, welcome to Cape Town."

Watch the video here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will feature singer Rahul Vaidya, actors Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood as contestants along with Shweta.

The contestants recently returned from Cape Town where they were shooting for the show and are now in one week quarantine. While there is no confirmation about who won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 titled, in a viral video Rakhi Sawant said that actor Arjun Bijlani is the winner.

In the video, when was quizzed about the reality show and everyone's return, Rakhi welcomed everyone by naming Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari. Later when she asks who else participated in the show, the photographers were seen prompting names of the contestants. When they spoke Arjun Bijlani's name, Rakhi said, he has won the show.

Meanwhile, as Rohit Shetty wrapped up the shoot of KKK11, he took to Instagram and wrote that the 42-day long "crazy and action packed" ride had come to a safe end. Sharing a lengthy note, Shetty wrote on Instagram, "A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds."

"I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!" he added.