KBC 15: Can you answer THIS Rs 1 crore question about Hiroshima bombing?

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Shubham Gangrade and Amitabh Bachchan

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is undeniably one of the most beloved reality shows on Indian television, with megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its host. This quiz show not only imparts knowledge but also fosters a deep connection between the audience and the contestants. In the current season, Jaskaran Singh from Punjab made headlines as the first person to win one crore rupees. There was great anticipation that Shubham Gangrade from Indore would follow suit as the second crorepati. However, he made the difficult decision to quit the show after being unable to answer a question related to the Hiroshima bombings.

Can you answer Rs 1 crore question?

Contestant Shubham Gangrade showcased commendable performance throughout the game, but his luck took a turn during the 14th question, worth Rs 1 crore. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's question revolved around the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in Japan. It asked, "What was the aircraft that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on 6th Aug 1945 named after?" Shubham was presented with four options: a mythical weapon, a film character, the pilot's mother, or the place where it was built. The correct answer turned out to be 'the pilot’s mother,' Enola Gay.

Despite his impressive journey on the show, Shubham's quest for the Rs 1 crore prize came to an end with this challenging question. He had already exhausted his remaining lifelines in a previous episode while answering a question about the famous lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, which was worth Rs 50 lakh. Shubham chose to quit the show and walk away with Rs 50 lakh.

The question asked was, "In Sahir Ludhianvi’s pen-name, if 'Ludhianvi' means that he is from Ludhiana, what does 'Sahir' mean?" After using the Phone A Friend lifeline and not receiving a definite answer, he then used his last lifeline, Double Dip, and managed to correctly answer the question as "magician," securing the prize amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show found its first crorepati in Jaskaran from Punjab. He answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly, but had no clue about Rs 7 crore question. He, too, chose to quit the game.

ALSO READ: Cricketer Rashid Khan bumps into Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in NYC, says 'Bollywood’s biggest...'

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: You can't miss watching Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's romance in THIS scene

Latest Entertainment News