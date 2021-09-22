KBC 13: Big B asks contestant to chose between his girlfriend and Rohit Sharma. His reaction is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONYTVOFFICIAL Amitabh Bachchan asks a contestant to chose between girlfriend & Rohit

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati for almost a decade. Other than making the contestants sit on the hoit seat, the actor makes sure to make them comfortable and asks them about their life. In a new promo share by the channel, Big B can be seen interacting with contestant Pranshu Tripathi who is all set to answer the question worth Rs 1 cr. Pranshu claims that he is a big fan of cricketer Rohit Sharma, Big B put him in a fix when he asks him to chose between Rohit Sharma and his girlfriend.

The video shows Pranshu showing a picture of Rohit Sharma that he keeps in his wallet. Big B teases him that he keeps Sharma's picture with him but not his girlfriend. Pranshu claims that Rohit Sharma is God for him. Revealing his love story, Pranshu further reveals that he met his girlfriend in college. He says she is beautiful while he is an average looking man. When Big B asks him to pick between Sharma and Anamika (his girlfriend), Pranshu says, "Now that's an even more difficult question than the one for ₹7 crores, and you haven't even given me a lifeline!"

In another promo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen video calling Rohit Sharma and asks Pranshu to talk to him. An overwhelmed Pranshu then says how can one talk to the god. Sharma wishes him good luck for the show in the video.

On the film's front, Bachchan was last seen in Chehre. Besides Big B the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. He also has 'Goodbye' with and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from these, the actor has also shot for sports biographical drama 'Jhund' which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The sports based film directed by Nagraj Manjule also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

He also has 'Mayday', and 'Jalsa' in the pipeline.