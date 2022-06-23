Karishma Tanna's romantic pics with husband Varun Bangera in blue swimsuit leave fans awestruck

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMA TANNA Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna is having fun with her husband Varun Bangera in Lonavala as the couple is spending some quality time with each other. Ever since her fairytale wedding with Varun, Karishma's fans eagerly wait for the actress to share pictures with her husband. Karishma on Thursday treated her fans and followers with a glimpse of her romantic getaway. She took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Varun straight from their pool day. Karishma looked every inch gorgeous in the blue swimsuit as she held Varun close to her. Sharing the pictures, Karishma wrote, "Water babies."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Karishma's post was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends including Daljit Kaur and Bharti Singh. A fan wrote, "You look so beautiful." Another said, "Congratulations, so stunning." Several fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Karishma had shared a transition reel with Varun with a caption, "Get away wit baby @varun_bangera #reels #reelsinstagram #love #lonavladiaries."

Karishma tied the knot with Varun Bangera in an intimate wedding in February this year. Before the wedding, the couple hosted pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. Karishma shared the pictures and videos from the celebrations on her Instagram handle. Check out some of the most loved posts below:

For the unversed, Karishma reportedly met Varun at a party a few years ago and started dating shortly after. The duo got engaged in November last year. Director Ekta Kapoor had posted a video from a party, confirming speculation of their engagement. She dedicated a heartfelt message to the couple in the video. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta wrote in caption.

On the professional front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others.