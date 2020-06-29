Kamya Punjabi on breakup with Karan Patel: Was into depression, took 2.5 years to get back to normal life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARAN PATEL, KAMYA PUNJABI Kamya Punjabi on Karan Patel

TV actress Kamya Punjabi and actor Karan Patel's love story was nothing less than a fairytale, but it didn't last long. After dating for some time, their relationship came to an abrupt end in 2015. The break-up of one of television’s hottest couples not only made headlines but also raised many eyebrows. Now, Kamya Punjabi, best known for her role as Preeto from Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has opened up about her fallout with ex-boyfriend Karan Patel. "Frankly after Karan, it took me two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life. It is after two-and-a-half years that I started loving my life, I'm was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends, and going to work and coming back. It took me two and a half years", she was quoted as saying to Bollywood Life.

She further shared, "I was into depression. I was undergoing counseling and there were lots of things happening."

Presently, both Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel are happily married to their respective partners.

Kamya is marred to Shalabh Dang while Karan Patel is enjoying his marital bliss with actress Ankita Bhargava. They have a daughter Mehr.

