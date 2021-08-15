Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
  Indian Idol Season 12 finale LIVE: A 12 hour long extravaganza
Indian Idol Season 12 finale: Contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble have reached the finale and will compete to win the title now.

Updated on: August 15, 2021 9:22 IST
The most popular singing reality show on Indian Television, Indian Idol 12 has reached its final stage and is all set to close the curtains on Independence Day this year. It is the longest season and will end with a bang, marking a new era in reality TV. Contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble have reached the finale and will compete to win the title now. With over 40 acts and 200 songs, the 12-hour-long 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12 will have some special guests for its finale episode. 

From singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, rapper Mika Singh to Bollywood celebs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, actress Soniya Kapoor and many more will be entertaining the audience with their songs and different acts.

 

Live updates :Indian Idol Season 12 finale LIVE

  • Aug 15, 2021 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Great Khali to attend singing reality show's finale, supports Mohd Danish

    The Great Khali will be showcasing his signature wrestling moves along with one of the contestants Mohd Danish and co-host Jay Bhanushali in the 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12. Khali, who seems to be happy to be on the show, is all praise for Danish. He said: "I am a huge fan of Indian Idol and have come to support Mohd Danish and I wish him all the very best."

    Talking about meeting Khali, Danish expressed, "It's like a blessing for me that I got a chance to meet Khali Sir. For me this is like a dream come true and really it is amazing to see how down to earth he is. He motivated all of us and I am thankful to the show for giving me a chance to meet him."

