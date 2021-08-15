Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONYTV Indian Idol Season 12 finale LIVE: A 12 hour long extravaganza

The most popular singing reality show on Indian Television, Indian Idol 12 has reached its final stage and is all set to close the curtains on Independence Day this year. It is the longest season and will end with a bang, marking a new era in reality TV. Contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble have reached the finale and will compete to win the title now. With over 40 acts and 200 songs, the 12-hour-long 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12 will have some special guests for its finale episode.

From singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, rapper Mika Singh to Bollywood celebs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, actress Soniya Kapoor and many more will be entertaining the audience with their songs and different acts.