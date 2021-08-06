Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar remembers recording a song with Lata Mangeshkar

The 12th season of television's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol has been creating a lot of buzz. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show a huge success. The show is finally coming to an end with choosing its champion on August 15, Independence Day. After several actors graced the show, this weekend, the top 6 contestants will be seen welcoming filmmaker Karan Johar. Titled ‘Karan Johar Special’, the semi finale episode will also see the host Aditya Narayan getting into a fun chat with him.

In the episode, he will share some interesting anecdotes about legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during the recording of the title track of "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Talking about recording the title track with her, Karan got nostalgic and recalled: "I still remember when Lata ji had come to sing the title track of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. There were four versions of the song, one main version and three to four sad versions that play throughout the film. So, our plan was that Lata ji would come and sing the main track and then come another day and sing the other versions.

"I cannot tell you how Lata ji sang all the songs in one day, one after the other. I feel goosebumps even today when I think about that day when I was sitting in front of Lata Mangeshkar ji and she was rehearsing with Jatin-Lalit. And they said 'didi, we'll do the other versions tomorrow' and she asked why?, we'll sing it today only."

During the show, one of the contestants, Arunita Kanjilal, will be performing three songs -- 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kalank'. After the performance, Karan Johar will go down memory lane and share his experience of working with Lata Mangeshkar.

He added "I had requested Yash Chopra to please come for five minutes because I was so scared and nervous to be in front of Lata ji. Yashi ji sat with me for the entire day and he was startled too that she sang all the versions of the song in just one day. And that's when I realised that she is the ultimate 'Suro ki Maharani'."

For the unversed, Indian Idol 12 is heading towards its grand finale which is all set to take place on August 15. The show has contestants--Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble fighting for the trophy.