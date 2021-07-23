Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED I hope SRK makes a cameo in Wagle Ki Duniya too,' says Sumeet Raghavan aka Rajesh Wagle

Adding to the monsoon cheer and continuing to spread the Khushiyon Wali Feeling, Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kiseey has continued to entertain the audience. To celebrate 100 episodes and to thank the viewers for declaring it the 'best show on television currently', lead actors Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati and new entrant Anju Jadhav, who comes in as Sumeet’s new tough boss, engaged in a candid chat.



Delighted by the appreciation shown by the fans, Sumeet Raghavan said, "There are many reasons the audience love us so much. The credit goes out to the storyline and the atmosphere that we have all built on the sets. From making a conscious decision to avoid preachy content to building amazing bonds offscreen, it all reflects well on-screen in the interest of all generations. Aanjjan ji and Bharati ji on the sets never fail to surprise us with the hard work and motivation they bring daily. The way Aanjjan Ji comes so well prepared with all his lines learnt continues to inspire me to be a better actor."

Adding further, Pariva Pranati said, "I'm glad that we continue to inspire more and more people by the day. Recently a fan from the United States of America got in touch with us, mentioning how we have impacted her and her family's life, it was truly surprising and unexpected. We continue to keep the episodes realistic and contribute from the nuances of daily life, ensuring we always stay connected with our fans. Also, a huge amount of credit goes to our bond that has been built over time. We bond over food, music and loads of nok jhok. The Sr. Wagle's also play a huge role. Bharati Ji is so full of energy on the sets and keeps us motivated at all times.”

The upcoming track adds more thrill and excitement. Anju Jadhav on her entry in the show said, "Kiara Tejwani as a character is a business-minded individual who doesn't appreciate mixing emotions with work. Kiara enters the show as Rajesh Wagle's new boss, and she is here to take the company to new heights. The role and the show is what amazed me to accept this offer. It allows me to explore many emotions at a go. It is also something that I haven't explored before, and I truly believe I am blessed to have received this opportunity."

Talking about what makes Vandana Wagle different from all other bahu's we see on television, Pariva Pranati said, "Vandana as a character is someone who seems to be perfect in all that she does yet someone who has her flaws and imperfections. The way the stories are weaved is what makes Vandana stand out. From trying not to target other flaws to correcting them and imbibing them with a social message. The entire chemistry that Vandana portrays with her family cannot be compared with any other bahu that is seen on television, defining Vandana to be all the more unique and special."

Spilling the beans on her preparation for the show as Kiara Tejwani, Anju Jadhav said, "I have spent time watching a few movies and series to get a grasp of my character. I have also sought inspiration from Jennifer Winget, the way she carries herself in her latest Hindi television show, her body language and style is something that I have incorporated for my character, Kiara."

On being asked which personality he wishes could collaborate on the show, he added, “Someday, I wish and hope that Shah Rukh Khan would even visit us and be a part of us. It will be a blessing. It would be very apt since he incidentally also did a cameo in the original series."

Sumeet Raghavan concluded, "The show has always amazed me, even as I was a child. I still remember watching it. Even today, as we shoot, I want to ensure that we continue to give our best and highlight important and relevant topics. Social issues that we bring about have such a high impact amongst our viewers, and it truly assures us that we're giving our best daily.”

With Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar also in lead roles, the show continues to win hearts and explore new facets for its storyline. The ongoing episodes promise to keep the viewers hooked and glued to their television screens with the entry of Kiara Tejwani (Anju Jadhav), who is seen as Rajesh Wagle's (Sumeet Raghavan) new boss. While Rajesh and his family continue to overcome the various hurdles thrown at them, the characters continue to keep values at the centre of their lives.

Watch Wagle Ki Duniya every Monday-Friday at 9 PM only on Sony SAB