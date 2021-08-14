Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NUSRAT_ZMN How Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra reacted to his appearance in Bigg Boss OTT?

TV actor Raqesh Bapat is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The actor had made headlines in 2019 when he and his then-wife Ridhi Dogra had announced their separation. The couple had met on the sets of their show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010 and soon fell in love. They tied the knot in 2011 and decided to call it quits after seven years.

While the two have gone their separate ways, Raqesh Bapat reveals that they enjoy friends and have a very nice bond out of marriage. He told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "We have a very dignified relationship. It's fun, two people can hang around even after mutually deciding to move ahead in life."

Asked if he was worried that Ridhi will be joining the show as well, he said, "Not at all. I told her I was going, and she was like ‘what the hell, how will you cope up?’ We're cordial, we're friends, we talk. Aisa kuch nahi hai (There isn't any problem, as such."

He further said, "we are two very faadu (amazing) individuals, we don't get affected by such things. We are today's children… You try, but when things don't work out, everybody has the right to live happily, so I want her to be happy, she wants me to be happy, and I'm very proud of this decision that we've taken, both of us."

Other than working together in TV shows, the couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6. In 2019, Raqesh told HT, "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families." This is their joint statement, even Ridhi added that they are "two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

Now, he is seen as Shamita Shetty's connection in Bigg Boss OTT.