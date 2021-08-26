EXCLUSIVE | Karan Nath on Karan Johar as Bigg Boss OTT host: Don't know if he's biased but I felt ignored

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN NATH Karan Nath

In the second week of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit were eliminated from the reality show. While Karan maintained his calm during his short journey on the show and is happy about it, he feels goods things go unnoticed in the Bigg Boss house. However, he's proud that he didn't change for the camera.

In an exclusive chat with India TV, Karan Nath talks about host Karan Johar, his bond with Ridhima Pandit and spills beans about 'smartest players' inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Here are excerpts from the interview post his elimination:

What were your thoughts after being evicted from the show?

I will be honest I enjoyed myself inside the Bigg Boss house. There was a bond with everyone. I know I am out of the show, but I have won many hearts. I have played the game with honesty and naturally. My journey was short but winning hearts is something I feel good about. When I was eliminated I was happy thinking I'll meet my family after so many days but was also very disappointed that I had to leave the show. So it was a mixed bag of feelings.

You seemed upset with your exchange with Karan Johar on Weekend Ka Vaar. What happened?

I feel bad when unnecessarily someone puts false and baseless allegations. I am a calm person in general and I was not changing in front of the camera or something. I react to things only that I feel I should react to. I am like that in real life too. I didn't like what Karan said. When you're angry you can't control your body language. But what you do after that is important. I went to Pratik (Sehajpal) to talk, it should have been noticed. I felt bad because people couldn't find "mudda" about me as I wasn't going around fighting with people or targeting them for no reason. I was just trying to be positive there and spread positivity.

In a recent episode, Milind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan were seen discussing that Karan Johar is biased as a host. When asked about the same, Karan Nath said, "I don't know about Karan Johar being biased or not. I feel that I was ignored. Or rather not noticed. I am sad that when I did something good it went unnoticed. I was trying to be good but nobody wants to talk about the good part. He should have mentioned good things too (on Weekend Ka Vaar).

How was your 'connection' with your partner Ridhima?

I have a good bond with Ridhima. She's very warm. We were really clear about our opinions. We didn't get into any kind of mind games or things like that. In that sense, we were very sincere, honest and pure. We were honest with each other and that was the best part about it. We all have to give her the credit for playing well given that she has been through a tough time personally. I respect her. I did have the option to change my partner but I didn't want to hurt her. At the end of the day, I didn't want to be a player but a good human.

According to you what went wrong? Why you were evicted?

It's not an individual show. It's based on connection. Probably the audience wanted to see something different from us but we didn't indulge in any other thing. We were taken back by the elimination because we thought we're playing a good game and we thought we could beat others in the competition because we were very honest. Everybody else is playing games, they are playing a different game altogether.

If given a chance to re-enter the Bigg Boss house, who will you choose as your partner?

If not Ridhima, I'd like to re-enter the house with Divya Agarwal. She's very real to me. I had the strongest bond with her in the house among girls. Since day one, we bonded like brother and sister.

Who according to you is playing a smart game?

Divya, of course. She has done reality shows and knows the game really well. In my heart I want her to win the show. Nishant (Bhatt) is definitely one of them. He's playing well since day one. I call him Shakuni Mama. He's a good player, he knows how to play the game. He knows, who to talk to or when to instigate someone. Apart from him, there's Shamita (Shetty). She's playing well too. She talks soft and knows her things.

On reflecting upon your Bigg Boss journey what are your thoughts?

I have enjoyed the stay. It was a different experience for me. It's a house where people can really change within few days they can become monsters. It's a tough house, something not easy to handle. People who are strong can only handle Bigg Boss house. Either you are completely yourself, like me. I was absolutely myself, I didn't change for the cameras or people there. Or you completely lose yourself to the house. Overall it's a good experience. No hard feelings for anyone.