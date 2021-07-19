Dishul Wedding: Rakhi Sawant gifts diamond necklace to Disha Parmar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWAN Rakhi Sawant gifts diamond necklace to Disha Parmar

Actress Rakhi Sawant was all excited as she attended Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding reception with her Bigg Boss gang. Many pictures and videos of the actress having a gala time with her co-contestants including Vikas Gupta, Eijaz Khan, and more went viral. However, before leaving for the function, Rakhi took to Instagram to reveal the gift she got for newlyweds. Singing the song 'Raja Ki Aaegi Baraat' in a video, Rakhi showed the diamond necklace and earring set she bought for Disha.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant is dressed in a pink and blue lehenga paired with gold jewellery. She then showed the necklace set to the camera. Dropping the video, she wrote "This is how I celebrate my friend's wedding - #RahulVeidya #DishaParmar #dishulkishaadi #rakhisawant. My jewellery costumes designed @bhavikajeswanilabel." For those unversed, Rakhi and Rahul were among the five finalists on Bigg Boss 14.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Disha had a super fun and intimate wedding with all their loved ones around. The pictures and videos from the ceremonies are up on social media and the duo looks stunning in all the wedding festivities. The couple recently hosted their guests for a star-studded Sangeet ceremony post their wedding.

For the ceremony, Disha wore a Blue Lehnga while Rahul complimented her a matching blazer. Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rashmi Desai have already reached the Sangeet Venue. Take a sneak peek into their fun ceremony with these pictures and videos:

The couple has been constantly treating their fans with pics from celebrations. Recently, they shared their first selfie as 'Mr and Mrs Vaidya'.

The singer posted a picture with his newly wedded wife flashing a broad smile. Disha too smiled for the camera flaunting the red vermillion over her head. Sharing the pic on his Instagram Story, Rahul wrote, "First selfie as Mr & Mrs Vaidya," followed by a red heart emoji.

Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding earlier this month by sharing an invitation card on social media. It read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

For the unversed, Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then.

