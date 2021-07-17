Dishul Wedding: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar share FIRST selfie as 'Mr & Mrs Vaidya'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA, JASLYXDUNIYA.FC Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar had a super fun and intimate wedding with all their loved ones around. The pictures and videos from the ceremonies are up on social media and the duo looks stunning in all the wedding festivities. The couple has been constantly treating their fans with pics from celebration and now they have also shared their first selfie as 'Mr and Mrs Vaidya'.

The singer posted a picture with his newly wedded wife flashing a broad smile. Disha too smiled for the camera flaunting the red vermillion over her head. Sharing the pic on his Instagram Story, Rahul wrote, "First selfie as Mr & Mrs Vaidya," followed by a red heart emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA, DISHA PARMAR Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha also shared a picture from the main wedding ceremony. Take a look:

Don't Miss These:

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's romantic dance to Mika's performance, inside Dishul's wedding reception

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding Pics: Dishul ties the knot in dreamy ceremony

#Dishul Wedding: Inside pics, videos from Disha Parmar's Haldi ceremony go viral. Seen yet?​

Matthe Te Chamkan: Before Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar tie the knot, singer teases Dishul Wedding Song​

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married on Friday. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits as they greeted the friends and family in an intimate ceremony. Rahul donned a cream and beige sherwani while Disha glowed in a red lehenga. The couple also greeted the media and distributed sweets.

The newly-married couple has been sharing glimpses and videos of their wedding celebrations on social media. From engagement to haldi ceremony, followers have been gushing over the special moments of the couple.

In an unusual trend, they will have the sangeet ceremony on Saturday, a day after their wedding. The dance choreography has been done by Sumit Khaitan.

Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding earlier this month by sharing an invitation card on social media. It read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

For the unversed, Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then.