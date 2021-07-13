Matthe Te Chamkan: Before Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar tie the knot, singer teases 'Dishul Wedding Song'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Days before Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar or as fans lovingly call them 'Dishul' tie the knot, the singer shared he will soon be launching 'The Dishul Wedding Song'. Seemingly titled 'Matthe Te Chamkan', he shared a short clip of himself as he records the song. Going through Rahul's video, the song appears to be a melodious and romantic love ballad.

In the video, the singer is seen in a studio as he croons the song. “Khilti rahe muskaane, o tere mukhde pe,” he is heard singing in the video and then he goes on to say, “The Dishul wedding song out soon”.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations of the couple are in full swing. On Tuesday, Disha gave her fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party. Sharing pictures on Instagram, the actress banner.

Thanking her friends for the at-home bachelorette party, Disha Parmar shared a couple of pictures as she posed wearing a 'bride to be' sache. "I love you girls!" Disha's friend also shared a reel in which the girl gang can be seen grooving to Koi Mil Gaya song and wrote, "Koi mil gaya meri best friend ko @dishaparmar," she captioned the pictures from the bash.

Rahul and Disha will get married on July 16. The couple announced the date by sharing their wedding card on social media.

The Invitation card reads: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

For the unversed, Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then.