Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim announce their production house, 'Qalb'

Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim have surprised their fans with great news as they launched their production house. Announcing their first production house known as Qalb today, they also shared the logo on Instagram, "Humare bade sapne ki, Ek chhoti si shuruat."

They also shared another picture of Dipika sipping tea from the cup with the production house's logo. In Islamic philosophy, the qalb, or heart, is the origin of intentional activities, the cause behind all humans' intuitive deeds.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib met on the sets of 'Sasural Simar Ka ' where they were co-stars for many years, the couple got married in 2018.