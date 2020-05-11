Image Source : FACEBOOK/@SHAFIQUE ACTOR Crime Patrol fame actor Shafique Ansari dies of cancer

Actor Shafique Ansari, best known for portraying different charcters in the reality-based crime series Crime Patrol, died on Sunday in Mumbai due to cancer. He was reportedly suffering from stomach cancer since the past few years. Shafique Ansari started his career in the entertainment industry in 1974 as an assistant director and writer. Later, he went on to star in several films and was also one of the screenwriters who penned Amitabh Bachchan’s super hit romance drama Baghban.

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) took to Twitter to pay tribute to Shafique Ansari.

Shafique Ansari also worked as a writer for films such as Dost, Izzatdaar, Pyar Hua Chori Chori, Pratiggya and Dil Ka Heera.

