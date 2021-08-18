Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat breaks down as he misses his father

Bigg Boss OTT has all the over-the-top drama and entertainment. The house has witnessed all emotions of housemates. Whether it's bold, angry, depressing or laughter, well, one such situation occurred with the calm and composed contestant Raqesh Bapat who broke down as he was missing his father. With Pratik Sehajpal passing personal comments and instigating him for a couple of days, Raqesh couldn't hold back and broke down in tears and said "My father wouldn't be happy to see me like this!" Looks like Raqesh being called "spineless" by host Karan Johar and some of the housemates is triggering him!

His friends in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath immediately consoled him and helped him calm down. "I am an Army personnel's son, and my father would always tell me to fight for what's right. He wouldn't be happy to see me fighting over small matters, he would always say, go and fight for the country," said Raqesh.

Later, Pratik realised his mistake and apologised to Raqesh for passing comments on him.

Post that, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were also seen sorting their differences out. We hope Raqesh gets back his strength and comes back as a strong person.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming on Voot. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click. Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on Television. The Bigg Boss house isolates contestants from the outside world and monitors them with live cameras.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was the first Bigg Boss OTT contestant to be eliminated from the show this weekend due to no connection.

(With IANS Inputs)