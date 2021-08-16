Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar feels Ranveer Singh will fit in very well as co-host, here's why

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is currently hosting the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' shared that he would not mind to co-host the show with Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh. Talking about who he thinks will be a great co-host, Karan said, "Ranveer Singh". The filmmaker revealed why Ranveer is the perfect fit to co-host the show.

"Ranveer is (a) powerhouse of energy and entertainment in the Bollywood industry and is a treat to watch and interact with. He would fit in very well because ... is Over TheTop, unfiltered, entertaining and be his real self which is what is required for the show," Karan added.

On the cinema front, Karan and Ranveer are joining hands for the film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film also has veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The actor-director duo will also be working in "Takht", a period drama.

Talking about who KJo thinks can make a spicy contestant of Bigg Boss from Bollywood, the filmmaker names brother-sister duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. "Two people who can get the OverTheTop quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will be great fun to watch," he said of the cousins, who have appeared together on one of the episodes of 'Koffee With Karan'.

"Bigg Boss OTT" streams on Voot Select. Karan is anchoring the drama for the six weeks run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

-IANS