Tuesday, August 31, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT Aug 31 LIVE: Housemates given chance to change their connections, emotional nomination week
Bigg Boss OTT Aug 31 LIVE: Housemates given chance to change their connections, emotional nomination week

Bigg Boss OTT: The show is going to witness an emotional nominations week as connections had to sacrifice a letter by their family to save their partner from eliminations.

New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2021 20:00 IST
The new day started with the housemates given a chance to change their connections. And, Pratik Sehejpal decides to prank Neha Bhasin saying he’ll change his connection with Divya Agarwal. To this, Neha gets furious and starts hitting Pratik with her flip flops. Well, it is going to be an emotional week in the house as connections had to sacrifice a letter by their family to save their partner from nominations. 

  • Aug 31, 2021 8:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Raqesh and Moose get to read their letters and are saved from this week’s nominations while the others are nominated. 

     

  • Aug 31, 2021 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    To save their connections from nominations, housemates had to sacrifice a letter from their family.

  • Aug 31, 2021 7:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    None of the contestants pressed the buzzer and paired with Divya

  • Aug 31, 2021 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Neha gets furious and starts hitting Pratik with her flip flops

  • Aug 31, 2021 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pratik Sehejpal decides to prank Neha Bhasin saying he’ll change his connection with Divya Agarwal. 

  • Aug 31, 2021 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pratik Sehejpal, Raqesh prank saying they will change their connections and pair with Divya Agarwal.

  • Aug 31, 2021 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The new day started with the housemates being given a chance to change their connections and make a new one with Divya. 

  • Aug 31, 2021 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Neha and Akshara discuss about the latter's bond with Pratik. 

