Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 22 LIVE: Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant all set to spice up Karan Johar's show
It is very clear that Bigg Boss OTT is all about #Stayconnected, and host Karan Johar too had made it very clear that to survive in the game, having a strong connection is of utmost importance. Raqesh openly flirted with Shamita at night while he rested on her bed, and the actress just could not hide her cheeks from getting red. Today's weekend episode will also witness ex-contestants Rakhi Sawant and Hina Khan spice up the energy of the house.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2021 20:36 IST
It is very clear that Bigg Boss OTT is all about #Stayconnected, and host Karan Johar too had made it very clear that to survive in the game, having a strong connection is of utmost importance. But certain connections seem to be getting too close and cozy. We talk about the so-called calm connection, Raqesh and Shamita. Raqesh openly flirted with Shamita at night while he rested on her bed, and the actress just could not hide her cheeks from getting red. 

Furthermore, bringing some twist in the day Bigg Boss announced the punishment task which the housemates (as connections) had to pick any two connections that were weak in their opinion. After aapsi sehemati of the contestants, they decided to nominate, Shamita - Raqesh and Prateek-Akshara, while Zeeshan and Divya became the sanchalak. Today's weekend episode will also witness ex-contestants Rakhi Sawant and Hina Khan spice up the energy of the house.

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 22 LIVE

  • Aug 22, 2021 8:35 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Johar questions Zeeshan Khan for making fun of anxiety issues

  • Aug 22, 2021 8:27 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Johar questions Zeeshan Khan over his 'misogynistic' remark

    Karan Johar questions Zeeshan Khan over his comment, "Ladki ho toh dayre mein rho."

  • Aug 22, 2021 8:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Johar schools Divya Agarwal

    Host Karan Johar schools Divya Agarwal during the weekend episode. Says, "Mujhe agar aap izzat nhi dena chahti toh mera zikar bhi mat kariye." At the end, Divya apologises to Karan.

  • Aug 22, 2021 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Swant to return as Julie in Bigg Boss OTT. Are you excited?

