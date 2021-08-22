Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 22 LIVE: Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant all set to spice up Karan Johar's show

It is very clear that Bigg Boss OTT is all about #Stayconnected, and host Karan Johar too had made it very clear that to survive in the game, having a strong connection is of utmost importance. But certain connections seem to be getting too close and cozy. We talk about the so-called calm connection, Raqesh and Shamita. Raqesh openly flirted with Shamita at night while he rested on her bed, and the actress just could not hide her cheeks from getting red.

Furthermore, bringing some twist in the day Bigg Boss announced the punishment task which the housemates (as connections) had to pick any two connections that were weak in their opinion. After aapsi sehemati of the contestants, they decided to nominate, Shamita - Raqesh and Prateek-Akshara, while Zeeshan and Divya became the sanchalak. Today's weekend episode will also witness ex-contestants Rakhi Sawant and Hina Khan spice up the energy of the house.