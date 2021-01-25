Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANDALWOODACTORSS/FILEIMAGE Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiah dies by suicide: Report

Bigg Boss Kannada 3 contestant and actress Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead on the afternoon of Monday, January 25. The latest reports claim that she was found dead at an old-age and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru. The reason behind her death is being termed suicide and it is being said that she died on Sunday night but her body was recovered the next day. Her body has been sent for postmortem and police have begun the investigation. For those unversed, Jayashree was battling depression and has not once but twice opened up about taking such an extreme step on her social media platform.

In July last year, Jayashree left everyone shocked with her Facebook post in which she said that she was done with the world. Taking to Facebook she wrote, "I quit. Goodbye to this fg world and depression." A lot of her friends and acquaintances started reaching out to her later which she informed everyone of her well-being and said, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all."

Not only this, just a few days later, she went LIVE and said, "I am not doing all of this for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it."

She asked everyone not to speak ill about her and said, " am a loser I need mercy killing." As soon as fans came to know about the shocking news, the condoled her demise on Twitter.

Her friend and actress Advithi Shetty, previously in an interview with The Times Of India spoke about her depression. She told the portal, "She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work. She has shared several times about how low she's been and I would try to cheer her up. But the problem was that she'd keep changing her phone number so often that it became difficult to keep track of how she was doing."

Further, she said, "A few days ago, I messaged her on social media and she said she was doing fine. So I was shocked to see this update on Wednesday morning. I am awaiting more clarity on the issue."

Speaking about Jayashree's work front, she was a model-turned-actress who made her debut with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara. She gained popularity with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 3.

-Further details awaited