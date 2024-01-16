Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel's eviction leaves Isha Malviya teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samarth Jurel is the latest housemate to be evicted from the BB17 House.

Actor Samarth Jurel has bid adieu to Bigg Boss 17 House due to insufficient votes from the public.

In a shocking turn of events after Weekend Ka Vaar, the BB House witnessed the eviction of Samarth. His girlfriend and co-contestant Isha Malviya was in tears as she hugged Samarth before he walked out of the house.

The vibe in the Bigg Boss house turned muted as fellow contestants expressed their shock and sorrow at the unexpected departure.

Samarth bid an emotional farewell to the housemates, expressing gratitude for the experiences and memories shared during his stay.

Samarth stepped into the show as a wildcard entrant and took the BB House by storm, revealing that he and Isha are in a relationship.

This sparked drama as Isha deceitfully denied the relationship at the beginning and admitted being committed to him later. He was celebrated as a green flag because he knew how to cook, stood up for his girlfriend, respected her individuality, and apologised after making a mistake.

Talking about his journey, Samarth shared "My journey on the show was all about self-discovery, entertaining people, and facing challenges head-on. I showcased my personality in the house without resorting to cheap means of garnering the limelight and made my presence felt beyond my relationship with Isha."

The actor said he is proud to never violate the rules of the house despite provocation and lived up to the way his parents raised him.

"Being celebrated as a green flag and entertainer by the audience is truly heartening. It speaks volumes about the connection I forged with viewers and their appreciation for my genuine approach," said Samarth.

Excited to gossip, he was known for his savage replies, energetic dance moves, veteran actor Dharmendra's spot-on mimicry, and mischievous streak.

"The show was a golden opportunity to be seen by some of the biggest stars in the film and television industry, individuals I've admired for as long as I can remember," he said.

Samarth said, "With all due respect and humility, I don't believe my exit was deserved. Every star guest who graced the house acknowledged the entertainment I brought. I hope viewers enjoyed watching the diverse facets of my personality, and I’m looking forward to entertaining them in various roles."

