Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; nominates her

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; nominates her

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bully Shalin Bhanot which irritates him and he breaks down in front of Shiv Thakare and Nimrit.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2023 9:31 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 16 update

Bigg Boss 16: In the latest episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta misbehave and bully Shalin Bhanot which leaves the latter frustrated. They target Shalin, leaving him emotional and teary-eyed. In the upcoming nominations task for the ticket to finale, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominates Priyanka for her rude comment on other people's relationship. On the other hand, Shiv nominates Tina for being inhuman towards Shalin.

In the promo, Nimrit is seen nominating Priyanka for creating misunderstandings between people. The latter quickly replies saying that Nimrit people were waiting for you to open your mouth "(janta bhi wait kar rahi hai Nimrit mooh kholne ka tumhare).”

Further we see Shiv Thakare nominating Tina Datta for commenting on Shalin Bhanot when he was not feeling good. Shiv calls out Tina for laughing at Shalin's condition. Shiv says “Tina jabh uski halat kharab hotey hua bhi aap laughter maar rahe ho come on kar rahe ho. Insaniyat game ke liye nahi bhulni chahiye. (Tina has been playing really rudely even when Shalin was not feeling okay she was commenting by laughing at him and saying come on. You should never forget humanity). Shalin then nominates Tina during the nomination task and calls her a fake. Tina attacks him and says that initially, he used to say that she is not fake. 

Tina mock Shalin and says “Ohohoho Ab tak toh bol rahey the mujhe tum fake nahi lagti ho.” Further, even Tina names Shalin for the nomination and says “I hate you Tina Datta”, Tina comments “Awww tabhiyat thik hogayi?(Awww now your health is ok?).

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia set for Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's film LSD 2?

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia set for Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's film LSD 2?

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's fans write open letter slamming the show: 'Is it only for the sake of'

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's fans write open letter slamming the show: 'Is it only for the sake of'

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta to make Telugu debut with upcoming south movie after Colors TV show

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta to make Telugu debut with upcoming south movie after Colors TV show

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Priyanka bully Shalin Bhanot. Following this, he tells Shiv, “Priyanka is doing this on purpose to show me like an angry person. She is continuously trying to say that I am doing this to enter the Mandli." Then Shiv and MC Stan tell Shalin that they are trying to support him only because of humanity as he is feeling lonely. Also, Shalin cries in front of Nimrit Kaur and says that these two girls (Priyanka and Tina) are evil. Nimrit tries to calm him down.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News