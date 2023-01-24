Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; nominates her

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 16 update

Bigg Boss 16: In the latest episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta misbehave and bully Shalin Bhanot which leaves the latter frustrated. They target Shalin, leaving him emotional and teary-eyed. In the upcoming nominations task for the ticket to finale, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominates Priyanka for her rude comment on other people's relationship. On the other hand, Shiv nominates Tina for being inhuman towards Shalin.

In the promo, Nimrit is seen nominating Priyanka for creating misunderstandings between people. The latter quickly replies saying that Nimrit people were waiting for you to open your mouth "(janta bhi wait kar rahi hai Nimrit mooh kholne ka tumhare).”

Further we see Shiv Thakare nominating Tina Datta for commenting on Shalin Bhanot when he was not feeling good. Shiv calls out Tina for laughing at Shalin's condition. Shiv says “Tina jabh uski halat kharab hotey hua bhi aap laughter maar rahe ho come on kar rahe ho. Insaniyat game ke liye nahi bhulni chahiye. (Tina has been playing really rudely even when Shalin was not feeling okay she was commenting by laughing at him and saying come on. You should never forget humanity). Shalin then nominates Tina during the nomination task and calls her a fake. Tina attacks him and says that initially, he used to say that she is not fake.

Tina mock Shalin and says “Ohohoho Ab tak toh bol rahey the mujhe tum fake nahi lagti ho.” Further, even Tina names Shalin for the nomination and says “I hate you Tina Datta”, Tina comments “Awww tabhiyat thik hogayi?(Awww now your health is ok?).

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Priyanka bully Shalin Bhanot. Following this, he tells Shiv, “Priyanka is doing this on purpose to show me like an angry person. She is continuously trying to say that I am doing this to enter the Mandli." Then Shiv and MC Stan tell Shalin that they are trying to support him only because of humanity as he is feeling lonely. Also, Shalin cries in front of Nimrit Kaur and says that these two girls (Priyanka and Tina) are evil. Nimrit tries to calm him down.

