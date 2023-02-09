Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE: Top 5 finalists Priyanka, Shiv, Shalin, MC Stan & Archana go down memory lane
Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE: Top 5 finalists Priyanka, Shiv, Shalin, MC Stan & Archana go down memory lane

Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE: As the finale is just 3 days away, Bigg Boss takes the top 5 finalists down memory lane. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2023 22:16 IST
Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE: With only 3 days left for the grand finale, Bigg Boss celebrates the top five contestants of its game-changing edition by summarising the journeys of all the finalists before a crowd of fans cheering for them. After four months of drama, fights, ration tasks, nomination drills, Weekend Ka Vaars, and race for captaincy, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam make it to finalists. Let's find out how the contestants are reacting. 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE

  • Feb 09, 2023 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka's journey inspires many

    What a throwback video Bigg Boss has dedicated to Priyanka. She is the actual boss lady of the show.

  • Feb 09, 2023 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka gets emotional

    As Bigg Boss starts praising Priyanka and reviving her journey on the show, she gets all emotional on stage. Bigg Boss confesses that Priyanka was always her favorite.

  • Feb 09, 2023 9:56 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss takes the contestants down memory lane

    Bigg Boss arranges a kind of concert to praise the journeys of all the contestants.

  • Feb 09, 2023 9:51 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana and Priyanka fight

    Archana and Priyanka again start fighting over food issues. Archana pokes her that she is doing all this so that she can win the trophy.

