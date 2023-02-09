Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE: Top 5 finalists Priyanka, Shiv, Shalin, MC Stan & Archana go down memory lane

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 February 9 LIVE: With only 3 days left for the grand finale, Bigg Boss celebrates the top five contestants of its game-changing edition by summarising the journeys of all the finalists before a crowd of fans cheering for them. After four months of drama, fights, ration tasks, nomination drills, Weekend Ka Vaars, and race for captaincy, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam make it to finalists. Let's find out how the contestants are reacting.

Latest Entertainment News