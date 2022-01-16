Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH BAPAT Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat unfollows Tejasswi Prakash on Instagram after her verbal spat with Shamita Shetty?

Television's popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is now extended for two weeks. It has been successful in keeping the buzz around it. From nasty spats, unbreakable friendships to love angles, this season has been high on drama and controversies. One of the most talked-about verbal fights has been between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. On several occasions, Tejasswi has been seen slamming Shamita for being dishonest, unfair, makers being biased towards her and she trying to make a connection with her boyfriend Karan Kundra. Amidst all these, there are reports doing the rounds on social media that Shamita's beau Raqesh Bapat has unfollowed Tejasswi on Instagram showing his support for Shamita.

Earlier, the actor had tweeted about Shamita and Tejasswi's ongoing tiff. He had tweeted, "The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love u loads."

Cheering for his ladylove, he tweeted once again, "Should u ever find urself the victim of other people's bitterness, jealousy,lies and insecurities. Don't be mad. Remember things would be worse. U could be them. #letgo @ShamitaShetty #shara."

For the unversed, in 2018, Raqesh had taught Tejasswi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and others to make Ganpati idol. He had shared pictures on Instagram.

In the last Ticket to Finale task, we witnessed Tejasswi shouting at her as she felt insecure because of the increased affinity between Shamita and Karan. Tejasswi said, "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends).

Shamita responded, "Shame on you."

Their disagreements continued till the Weekend Ka Vaar where Tejasswi again slammed at Shamita for blushing while Rakhi teased her with Karan name.

