'Mere liye funny nhi hai..':Tejasswi Prakash loses cool after Rakhi Sawant teases Shamita with Karan's name

'Mere liye funny nhi hai..':Tejasswi Prakash loses cool after Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Shamita and Karan

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar will witness high voltage drama. Host Salman Khan will be joined in by a few senior media personalities who will be seen questioning the housemates. In the latest promo dropped by the makers, we can witness Tejasswi Praksh losing her cool after Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra.

When media personnel asked Tejasswi why is she so insecure about her relationship with Karan. Tejasswi replied that it's because Karan never makes her feel secure. Following this, Rakhi Sawant can be seen saying, "Karan aur Shamita saath mein bhot cache lagte hain, ye beech mein kya kar rhi hai, mujhe nhi pta."(Karan and Shamita look really good together I don't know what she (Tejasswi) is doing in between).

"Jab Karan Kundrra guzarta hai toh Shamita Shetty ki nazar dekhni chaiye." (When Karan Kundrra passes by one should see Shamita Shetty's eyes). Salman Khan also joked in between, "Ye Maine bhi notice kiya hai Rakhi." (Even I have noticed this Rakhi). Both Shamita and Karan can be seen laughing and declining the claims.

Salman also said, "Shamita aur Karan ko bhidata hun then dono behno ka surame ek hi hoga, Kundrra." (I connect Karan and Shamita's name together so that both the sisters will have the same surname, Kundrra).

Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. While Salman tells Karan that whatever happens, happens for the best.

To this Tejasswi says, "I think everyone wants something to happen but can anybody ask Karan what the hell he wants." Salman replies, "We don't want, he only wants. Ab nhi bolna toh theek hai boldi nhi tum (If you don't want to say then okay say no)."

This triggered Tejasswi and she blasted on Shamita that when Rakhi is teasing you with someone else's boyfriend name you are blushing. "Mere liye funny nhi hai (It's not funny for me)."

Salman told Tejasswi that it is a fact. Tejasswi replied, "if it is a fact then I do not want to be a part of this bullshit."

This is not the first time, in previous episodes, we witnessed Tejasswi Prakash shouting at Shamita as she felt insecure because of the increased affinity between Shamita and Karan.