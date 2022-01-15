Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra refers to Yogita Bihani as ex-girlfriend on seeing Shamita Shetty in similar dress

Follow us on Image Source : IG/COLORS TV/YOGITA BHIYANI Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra refers to Yogita Bihani as ex-girlfriend on seeing Shamita Shetty in a similar dress

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been making headlines with their over the top romance in the show. The duo is often seen getting into fun banters and fiery arguments. In a recent episode, we saw Karan Kundrra talking about her ex-girlfriend after seeing fellow contestant Shamita Shetty in a similar dress. Shamita was seen wearing a ruffled beige dress.

Karan looked at her and immediately said to Tejasswi, "bilkul vaisi hi dress uske paas bhi hai" (She also has the same dress). Later, Tejasswi teased him that he is reminded of his ex. She told Rakhi Sawant that Shamita's dress reminded Karan of someone. Rakhi ran towards Karan and asked him to tell her the name. To which, he said that his ex-girlfriend also has the same dress.

Just like Tejasswi, most of the viewers thought that he was referring to Anusha Dandekar but as per the pictures doing the round on social media, it is seen that Yogita Bihani has the same dress as Shamita.

Take a look:

However, there isn't any confirmation. Previously, ex-Bigg Boss contestant VJ Andy had tweeted about Karan and Yogita being in a relationship. He had called 'TejRan' fake.

After Tejasswi and Karan's growing closeness began on the show, Yogita had stopped tweeting or posting anything for Karan on social media. Earlier, share used to root for Karan.

Before Yogita Bihani, Karan Kundrra dated Anusha Dandekar for several years. Anusha had hinted at infidelity as the reason behind their breakup. However, Karan has always maintained his silence over this topic and said that he respects Anusha and what they had. Hence, won't speak about anything that would tarnish their image.