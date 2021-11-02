Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: Simba pushes Umar into pool; Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Jay nominate Miesha

The November 2 episode of Bigg Boss 15 was all about arguments and fights. On one hand where four housemates faced disagreement as they had to decide one name for nomination. On the other Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz got into a an ugly fight creating a stir in the house.

Four housemates including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali were secured in the eviction round by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Panjabi. Bigg Boss gave a special power to saved contestants Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian as they could choose a housemate for the direct nomination for eviction.

Karan, Tejasswi and Vishal seem to have made up their minds to target Miesha. While Tejasswi felt she is hardly involved in the show, Vishal believed that she can switch on anyone at any moment. Karan said that he had least faith in her. But Jay had a different way of thinking. He kept defending her. This lead to a fight among the four of them.

Where it was Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal versus Jay. As Jay was not keen on nominating Miesha, all three continued to argue with him. At the end, the four of them took Miesha's name for nomination.

In addition to this a serious fight took place between Umar and Simba. Everyone tried to calm them down but things turned out to be worse. Simba pushed Umar into the pool.

