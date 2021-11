Shamita says that she feels sad when karan said that she will not go in the game forward because she is emotional. She said that she is sorry she kept her guard down in front of him. She also said, "Karan don’t play mind games with me.” Karan says that I will never use your vulnerabilities against you. Karan says that he was scared to talk to her because he felt intimidated. He also apologised to her. Shamita says that the way Teja talks to her is not nice and she also has a mouth to say things.