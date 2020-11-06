Friday, November 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Nov 6 LIVE Updates: House divided into Devils Vs Angels for luxury budget task
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Nov 6 LIVE Updates: House divided into Devils Vs Angels for luxury budget task

Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli will be the devils, while Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla will fight together in angels team. Just as expected, the devils will show their 'bad side' and leave no stone unturned to win the task.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2020 22:51 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 6 LIVE Updates: House divided into Devils Vs Angels
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 14 Nov 6 LIVE Updates: House divided into Devils Vs Angels

Bigg Boss will announce the luxury budget task tonight in BB 14. As per the task, the inmates will be divided into two teams, angels and devils. The angels have to comply with all orders given by the devils. If the angel member fails to adhere to the devil member's demands, then the devil team will get a point. Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli will be the devils, while Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla will fight together in angels team. Just as expected, the devils will show their 'bad side' and leave no stone unturned to win the task. 

Here are the LIVE UPDATES for November 6 episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 November 6 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 06, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Aly shouts and screams at Jasmin for 'ignoring' her during the task, as even he is a part of the game. Aly vents out his anger against Jasmin for purposely giving deaf ears to him, despite multiple callings. 

     

  • Nov 06, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Aly Goni loses cool against Jasmin

    Aly plays the game from the separate room where he is quarantining. A heated argument erupts between Eijaz and Jasmin regarding the task, and Aly will try to talk to her about it. However, Jasmin avoids Aly's requests for a conversation and will continue to explain things to Eijaz. With Jasmin 'not paying attention' to Aly, he loses his cool and burst out on her. 

  • Nov 06, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz Khan orders Jaan to put his hand inside toilet seat

    While Jaan seems shocked, he does not back out and does the task. But, when he removes his hand from the commode, some water gets splashed on Eijaz, which angers him. Eijaz shouts at Jaan to take off his shirt and wipe his hand thoroughly. Eijaz warns him to not lock horns with him. The actor yells at the singer saying that if the water gets splashed at him again, he will ask Jaan to lick the hand that he put inside the commode. 

  • Nov 06, 2020 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli are the devils, while Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla will fight together in angels team.

  • Nov 06, 2020 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Luxury budget task announced

    Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task. As per the task, the inmates are divided into two teams, angels and devils. The angels have to comply with all orders given by the devils. If the angel member fails to adhere to the devil member's demands, then the devil team will get a point.

  • Nov 06, 2020 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Naina and Shardul lock horns

    Naina is angered with Shardul because she feels that he isn't being helpful at all. She tells him that making food is not an easy task and he should help her with the kitchen duty.

  • Nov 06, 2020 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jasmin is seen teasing Pavitra with Eijaz. Pavitra asks her not to take his name.

  • Nov 06, 2020 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 begins

    The housemates wake up to Bala song from Housefull 4.

Top News

Latest News

X