Bigg Boss 14 Nov 6 LIVE Updates: House divided into Devils Vs Angels for luxury budget task

While Jaan seems shocked, he does not back out and does the task. But, when he removes his hand from the commode, some water gets splashed on Eijaz, which angers him. Eijaz shouts at Jaan to take off his shirt and wipe his hand thoroughly. Eijaz warns him to not lock horns with him. The actor yells at the singer saying that if the water gets splashed at him again, he will ask Jaan to lick the hand that he put inside the commode.