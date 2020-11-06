Bigg Boss 14 Nov 6 LIVE Updates: House divided into Devils Vs Angels for luxury budget task

Bigg Boss will announce the luxury budget task tonight in BB 14. As per the task, the inmates will be divided into two teams, angels and devils. The angels have to comply with all orders given by the devils. If the angel member fails to adhere to the devil member's demands, then the devil team will get a point. Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli will be the devils, while Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla will fight together in angels team. Just as expected, the devils will show their 'bad side' and leave no stone unturned to win the task.