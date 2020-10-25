Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Did you Rubina Dilaik proposed Abhinav Shukla on New Year's Eve. Here's how he reacted

If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes their fate will bring them together. Such is a story of the adorable Pati-Patni Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. The couple are showing their strong bond on Bigg Boss 14 where they have taken decisions as an individual and played as a team. In the latest clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot. Rubina Dilaik is seen sharing how she proposed Abhinav Shukla on New Year’s Eve and the response she received is hilarious.

Rubina in a candid conversation with Jasmin Bhasin in the garden area revealed, “1st January ko New Year’s pe meine bola I Love You and I want to grow old with you, meine aaj tak kissiko propose nahi kiya aur isspar meine 7 mahine ponder kiya. There was 10 second silence and then Abhinav responded saying Thank You. Jab issne thank you bola mujhe samaj aa gaya that I have wasted my time.”

She further adds, “Healthy relationship is about receiving and giving mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually whatever it is, there is a line of respect. Yeh jitna bhi amazing aadmi hai agar humari frequencies match nahi kar rahi iss mamle mein it’s wrong now pusing further. Mein retract hui aur firr 3 mahine cut off. Meri bahut achi friend thi she organized a birthday party for me ussmein he just popped up, things became little fine. November ke around I was flying for an international trip at the airport I hugged him, No matter what, meine har chiz dekhi and I love you for that, halki si upar se aawaz aati hai – Me too.”

Somethings are destined to be, it just takes a couple of tries. Rubina and Abhinav’s love story is nothing less than an Aww moment. Jasmin Bhasin is sure in aww listening to this cute love story of the duo. Catch such confessions and more drama on Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala available on Voot.

