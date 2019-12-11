Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Dec 11: Asim breaks Mahira's trust, Rashami turns Sidharth's 'puppet'

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma is left shocked when Asim destroys her letter especially when Mahira sacrifices her captaincy and gives him his letter. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are enjoying yet another power in the captaincy task. The duo will turn Rashami, Asim, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala their "puppets" which also bring in some fun in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Here are the Live Updates for Bigg Boss 13 December 11 episode.