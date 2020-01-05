Sunday, January 05, 2020
     
  Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Dance face off between Rashami and Sana, Sid romances Kangana
Kangana Ranaut will be seen entering the house to have some fun and masti with the Bigg Boss 13 housemates. Just as like her movie, Kangana is going to give Panga to the contestants. 

New Delhi Published on: January 05, 2020 20:51 IST
Tonight's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is going to full of fun and masti as Panga stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill are all set to grace the controversial show. The two will not only have a fun time with Salman Khan on the stage, but will also enter the house to interact with the housemates and play an interesting game with them. Also, one contestant will be eliminated tonight. There are six contestants nominated for eviction this week: Vishal, Rashami, Madhurima, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira.

Here are the live updates fo rBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan January 5 episode.

