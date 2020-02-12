Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Sidharth, Shehnaaz and others get terrified with ghostly presence, courtesy Vicky Kaushal

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 have finally entered the final week of the show. On the very first day of the new week, the makers planned a surprising element by inviting India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in the show who in his inevitable 'Aap Ki Adalat' style took their class. Next in line for the contestants is a spooky trip which they will take inside the house when Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will enter to promote his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. It is a common sight in the house where everyone has at one point or the other talked about a ghost inside the house. But what will happen when they will start experience unnatural things taking place in the house?

Tonight's episode of the reality show will be spooking funny when Vicky will make his way in the house with a fun task. To make his entry even more dreadful, the makers decided to turn the ghostly talks of the housemates turn into a reality by adding abnormal activities in the house like dolls lying in the bathroom, lights going off, mannequin falling off in the bedroom. All of this will happen tonight and will scare everyone. Have a look at the promo:

Even Vicky, on his Instagram handle, shared the news of his arrival in Salman Khan's show and wrote, "Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch door chalte hi, raste mein hai #BigBoss ka ghar! Stay tuned... the inmates are up for a surprise horror story. #Bhoot #21stFeb"

Interestingly, the promo also shows the actor talking about one contestant who will get evicted tonight. Who will it be?

Coming back to his film, it is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and all set to release on February 21, 2020. Check out the trailer here:

