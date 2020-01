Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz goes against Mahira, Rashami and Arti lock horns

While the Bigg Boss 13 housemates are busy sharpening their strategies to play the game, they are keeping their cards close to their chest. Once again, the nominations task takes an interesting turn wherein the housemates have to trade the house properties to get saved from nominations. He will announce which furniture will be taken and within the given time, they have to unanimously decide whether they choose to keep the furniture or save a housemate.