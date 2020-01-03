Bigg Boss 13 Jan 3 LIVE Updates: Mahira slaps Paras, housemates learn about their future

Today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnesses another heated argument on who will become the next captain of the house. While Bigg Boss offers Madhurima to become the captain, housemates don’t come to a conclusion and fight for the position. On the other hand, the tiff over making paranthas continue which ends up in a fight between BFFs Paras and Mahira. Paras tries to console Mahira after her fight with Rashami. In a fit of rage, she slaps Paras and leaves him fuming. He then tells Mahira that he stays away from girls who slap guys and for him, his self-respect comes first. Then, Mahira tries to stop him from leaving, he shrugs her hands off of him and leaves her. Will this act as a permanent dent in their relationship?
