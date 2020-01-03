Friday, January 03, 2020
     
  Bigg Boss 13 Jan 3 LIVE Updates: Mahira slaps Paras, housemates learn about their future
Bigg Boss 13 Jan 3 LIVE Updates: Mahira slaps Paras, housemates learn about their future

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship hit a rocky patch in Bigg Boss 13 house when the former slapped the latter in a fit of rage.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2020 23:36 IST
Today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnesses another heated argument on who will become the next captain of the house. While Bigg Boss offers Madhurima to become the captain, housemates don’t come to a conclusion and fight for the position. On the other hand, the tiff over making paranthas continue which ends up in a fight between BFFs Paras and Mahira. Paras tries to console Mahira after her fight with Rashami. In a fit of rage, she slaps Paras and leaves him fuming. He then tells Mahira that he stays away from girls who slap guys and for him, his self-respect comes first. Then, Mahira tries to stop him from leaving, he shrugs her hands off of him and leaves her. Will this act as a permanent dent in their relationship?

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 January 3 LIVE Updates

  • Jan 03, 2020 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Madhurima gets upset about housemates' opinions

    Madhurima gets upset that everybody is targetting her as a sanchalak. She clarifies her stance and answers accusation by Paras and Sidharth by telling them that they are mature enough to understand not to hurt anyone during a task. She should not be the one to stop anyone. Vishal steps in and takes Madhurima's side.

  • Jan 03, 2020 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Will Madhurima get captainship?

    Bigg Boss asks housemates if they are okay if sanchalak Madhurima becomes the next captain. The house gets divided on this and their opinions result in a heated argument.

  • Jan 03, 2020 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Arti compliments Sid-Sana's bond

    Arti Singh, who knows Sidharth from outside, compliments the change in him after his friendship with Sana in the house.

  • Jan 03, 2020 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Madhurima gets advice from Prem Jyotish that she should not let her personal life leave an impact on her professional life. On teh other hand, Prem Jyotish calls Asim 'lambi race ka ghoda'. He also asks him to say every word with care as he can be misjudged easily.

    Prem Jyotish calls Vishal a simple man and asks him to focus on his professional life.

    For Sidharth Shukla, the astrologer says that he has always had a bad experience when it comes to trusting people. He asks him to try meditating and minimizing aggresion.

  • Jan 03, 2020 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The astrologer tells Shefali Zariwala that her straight forward nature will make her go beyond everything in life. Her next 7 years are good.

    On the other hand, he tells Rashami to not make any commitment now because it will give problems in the future. She will get good career opportunities in teh future.

    Arti gets happy as the astrologer tells him that she might get married in this career. However, a career breakpoint will happen next year for her.

    For Shehnaaz, Prem Jyotish tells her that her personal life will see a big change this year. Her future is also very bright.

    Shefali Bagga- He tells her that she has a bright future in politics. 

  • Jan 03, 2020 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Prem Jyotish enters Bigg Boss 13 house

    Famous astrologer Prem astrologer enters Bigg Boss 13 house and gives insights into the future of housemates. Paras takes the seat first. He tells him and a big change is about to come in his relationship status.

    Next comes Mahira, Prem jyotish tells her that her future is bright and she will get a big break after March next year.

  • Jan 03, 2020 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Vishal gives Bigg Boss 13 breaking news

    Vishal announces Bigg Boss 13 Breaking News-

    • Rashami refuses to eat the food cooked by Mahira
    • Madhurima expresses joy on becoming sanchalak for the first time
    • Shefali expresses disappointment in Mahira for giving breakfast late

    On the other hand, Shefali Zariwala tells all this to Sidharth, Paras and Mahira.

  • Jan 03, 2020 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates wake up to Khaali Peeli

  • Jan 03, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz and Sidharth's cute banter

    Shehnaaz and Sidharth continue their cute banter. While Sid gets upset from her about something, Sana tries to console him cutely.

  • Jan 03, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Mahira apologizes to Paras

    Mahira's slap makes Paras very angry. He tells her that he wants to have nothing with her and claims that he doesn't want to talk to her. She apologizes endlessly to him. Her puppy face makes him melt and they hug.

  • Jan 03, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Paras consoles Mahira, gets slapped

    Upset Mahira sits in a corner in the bathroom and Paras tries to console her. In an attempt to calm her down, Paras tries to hug her and ends up getting a slap. This leaves Paras fuming and he warns her that he stays away from the girls who raise their hand on men and decides to walk away from her. Mahira tries to stop him but Paras is very angry. Watch the video here-

  • Jan 03, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Mahira-Asim's fight over paranthas

    As Asim tells Shefali Zariwala to make rotis for Rashami, Shefali Bagga and Vishal, Mahira gets irritated and blasts on Asim. The fight turns ugly as everyone starts shouting at each other. Rashami tells captain Shehnaz that she will make her own food from now as Mahira is very negative.

  • Jan 03, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Paras talks about Shehnaaz to Sidharth Shukla

    Paras tells Sidharth Shukla what exactly is Shehnaaz expecting from him. He tells that she wants attention but also wants to talk to everyone just like he does.

  • Jan 03, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz clarifies her opinion about Mahira

    Paras and Sidharth sit with Shenaaz and ask her about the problems between her and Mahira Sharma. She clarifies that she doesn't have a problem with Mahira and she doesn't care what she does in the house. She took care of her only because she has an attachment to Paras.

