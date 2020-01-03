Bigg Boss 13 Jan 3 LIVE Updates: Mahira slaps Paras, housemates learn about their future

Madhurima gets advice from Prem Jyotish that she should not let her personal life leave an impact on her professional life. On teh other hand, Prem Jyotish calls Asim 'lambi race ka ghoda'. He also asks him to say every word with care as he can be misjudged easily.

Prem Jyotish calls Vishal a simple man and asks him to focus on his professional life.

For Sidharth Shukla, the astrologer says that he has always had a bad experience when it comes to trusting people. He asks him to try meditating and minimizing aggresion.