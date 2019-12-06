Bigg Boss 13 Dec 6 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz-Shefali Zariwala ugly fight, Rashami Desai injured

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz-Shefali Zariwala ugly fight, Rashami Desai injured

As Paras Chhabra makes his exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz and Mahira miss him. Nonetheless, the next day begins with a bang when the two girls decide to wake up other housemates who are still sleeping even when the morning alarm has rung. This ends up with a huge fight between Shehnaaz and Vikas Bhau. Soon after Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task of the week. As in the history of Bigg Boss 13, no task can complete without people getting hurt or accusing each other of violence. Shehnaaz and Shefali Zariwala indulge in an ugly fight where Shehnaaz claims that Shefali has slapped her. The latter refuses. During the task, TV actress Rashami Desai also get injured. Interestingly, fans can see Asim and Sidharth Shukla bonding after a long while as they play from the same side.