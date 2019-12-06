Friday, December 06, 2019
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Dec 6 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz-Shefali Zariwala ugly fight, Rashami Desai injured
Bigg Boss 13 Dec 6 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz-Shefali Zariwala ugly fight, Rashami Desai injured

Shehnaaz and Shefali Zariwala indulge in an ugly fight where Shehnaaz claims that Shefali has slapped her. The latter refuses.

New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2019 22:49 IST
As Paras Chhabra makes his exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz and Mahira miss him. Nonetheless, the next day begins with a bang when the two girls decide to wake up other housemates who are still sleeping even when the morning alarm has rung. This ends up with a huge fight between Shehnaaz and Vikas Bhau. Soon after Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task of the week. As in the history of Bigg Boss 13, no task can complete without people getting hurt or accusing each other of violence. Shehnaaz and Shefali Zariwala indulge in an ugly fight where Shehnaaz claims that Shefali has slapped her. The latter refuses. During the task, TV actress Rashami Desai also get injured. Interestingly, fans can see Asim and Sidharth Shukla bonding after a long while as they play from the same side.

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 December 6 LIVE Updates

  • Dec 06, 2019 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Vishal and Shehnaaz lock horn

    The fight between Shehnaaz and Vikas Bhau continues and other housemates get involved. Shehnaaz mimicks Himanshi and irritates others as well. When Himanshi objects, Shenaaz gets rude with her as well.

  • Dec 06, 2019 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz, Mahira irritated with Vikas Bhau

    Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma are irritated that Vikas Bhau is still sleeping. This irks him and he shouts on him for being the captain unnecessarily. Bhau even calls Shehnaaz 'Rakhi Aunty'. Mahira and Shehnaaz also gang up on him and accusee him of making others sleep as well.

  • Dec 06, 2019 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates keep sleeping

    Even after several alarms, few housemates continue to sleep. Shehnaaz asks Arhaan to tell his friends to wake up. On teh other hand, Shehnaaz tells Asim to go easy on Sidharth Shukla as he is down with typhoid. Asim clarifies that he is doing nothing against him, he reacts when Sid gets aggressive.

  • Dec 06, 2019 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates wake up to Chak De PHatte

  • Dec 06, 2019 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Vikas Bhau teases Asim with Arti's name

    As Asim flirts with Himanshi, Bhau intervenes and tells him and Himanshi is already in love with someone else but Arti is single so he should try on her. This makes everyone laugh.

  • Dec 06, 2019 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Asim flirts with Himanshi

    Asim continues flirting with Himanshi and tells her that she is very special to him. The two confess that they will be there for each other as a friend.

