Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  Bigg Boss 13 Dec 5 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill to confess her love for Paras Chhabra, Captaincy task canceled
Bigg Boss 13 Dec 5 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill to confess her love for Paras Chhabra, Captaincy task canceled

Shehnaaz Gill breaks down on hearing about his eviction and eventually confesses her love for him.

India TV Entertainment Desk
December 05, 2019 22:28 IST
TV actor Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight got ugly when the former pushed him during the captaincy task in the last episode of Bigg Boss 13. As the task carries on, sanchalak Paras makes every other housemates’ life hell by doing what he thinks is right. He ever takes unfair decisions, as the result, all other housemates go against him and the task gets canceled. By the end, Bigg Boss announces that Paras has to leave the house. Shehnaaz Gill breaks down on hearing this and eventually confesses her love for him. Will Paras return to the show? Or has he bid his final goodbye?

 

  • Dec 05, 2019 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Round 2 of Captaincy Task

    After Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's eviction in the first round, Himanshi and Shehnaaz get out of the captaincy race in the second round. Meanwhile, Asim and Sidharth continue their war of words.

     

Bigg boss 13

