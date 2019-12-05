Bigg Boss 13 Dec 5 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill to confess her love for Paras Chhabra, Captaincy task canceled

Shehnaaz Gill to confess her love for Paras Chhabra

TV actor Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight got ugly when the former pushed him during the captaincy task in the last episode of Bigg Boss 13. As the task carries on, sanchalak Paras makes every other housemates’ life hell by doing what he thinks is right. He ever takes unfair decisions, as the result, all other housemates go against him and the task gets canceled. By the end, Bigg Boss announces that Paras has to leave the house. Shehnaaz Gill breaks down on hearing this and eventually confesses her love for him. Will Paras return to the show? Or has he bid his final goodbye?