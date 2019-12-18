Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE Updates: Paras-Mahira's love angle to Sidharth-Shehnaaz's cute banter

Witness the cute banter between two most talked about jodis of the house -- Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 18, 2019 22:22 IST
A new day began in the Bigg Boss 13 house with a lot of new discussions and tasks. Sidharth Shukla, who has just returned after his illness is seen having a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill about the 'fakeness' of Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. The two even indulge in a cute banter. Not just them, it was even Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra who came close to each other and were seen having a mushy affair in the garden area despite them maintaining their 'just friends' image. The task which BB introduced for captaincy showed how 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta played his game really well.

If you missed the December 18 episode of the reality show, here are the HIGHLIGHTS to catch up.

 

 

