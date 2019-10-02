Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
  Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to extreme in Luxury Budget Task
Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to extreme in Luxury Budget Task

Bigg Boss 13 housemates experienced their first luxury budget task. While Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to the extreme to win the task, Arti Singh undergoes an emotional breakdown.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2019 11:30 IST
Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to extreme in Luxury Budget Task

After the twist in nominations, Bigg Boss 13 housemates experience their first luxury budget task on the third day. For the task, housemates are divided into two teams and torture each other. While Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to the extreme to win the task, Arti Singh undergoes an emotional breakdown. Shefali brings back all the bad memories about Arti’s failed marriage which leaves her sobbing. Will this get uglier? Only time will tell! Catch all the LIVE updates about the Day 3 of Bigg Boss 13 here-

  • Oct 02, 2019 11:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Salman Khan's superpower of Elimination

    Going by the latest updates, it is said that host Salman Khan will be the one who will decide who should get eliminated in the first week of Bigg Boss 13. he will judge the contestants' performance and will decide who should leave the house, Also, the superstar will nominate the selected housemates for the second week.

  • Oct 02, 2019 11:24 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Nominated Contestants list

    After the first nominations task, the following contestants will be facing the decision of the viewers-

    • Rashmi Desai
    • Devoleena Bhattacharjee
    • Shefali Bagga
    • Koena Mitra
    • Dalljiet Kaur
    • Asim Riaz
    • Siddhartha Dey 
  • Oct 02, 2019 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Parth Chabbra, Shefali Bagga make it ugly

    Bigg Boss 13 housemates are all set for their first luxury budget task. They are divided into two teams for the same. While Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to the extreme to win the task, Arti Singh undergoes an emotional breakdown.

