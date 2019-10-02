Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to extreme in Luxury Budget Task

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to extreme in Luxury Budget Task

After the twist in nominations, Bigg Boss 13 housemates experience their first luxury budget task on the third day. For the task, housemates are divided into two teams and torture each other. While Parth Chhabra, Shefali Bagga go to the extreme to win the task, Arti Singh undergoes an emotional breakdown. Shefali brings back all the bad memories about Arti’s failed marriage which leaves her sobbing. Will this get uglier? Only time will tell! Catch all the LIVE updates about the Day 3 of Bigg Boss 13 here-

