Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik, Manu Punjabi flaunt their ethnic avatars at nikaah of Saba and Somi's sister

Deepak Thakur, Manu Punjabi and Roshmi Banik at Somi Khan's sister's wedding

Bigg Boss 12 participants Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Roshmi Banik and Manu Punjabi of season 10 reunited at a wedding in Jaipur. Actually, the ex-Bigg Boss contestants attended the nikaah of Saba and Somi's sister. We have already shown you glimpses of the wedding festivities. Now, the commoners of Bigg Boss 12 have shared pictures from the nikaah, sending us down the memory lane.

Saba, Deepak and Roshmi took to Instagram to share photos from the nikaah ceremony. They can be seen striking pose with their friends and the couple. Saba also shared photos from the baraat where she can be seen dancing effortlessly with her gang. ''Created beautiful memories together that we will remember for rest of lives,'' she captioned her post.

''Shadi Special Foto with all the Khan, in Pink city Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan,'' wrote Deepak as he shared a couple of photos from the nikaah. Commenting on the post, Saba wrote, ''Miss u Deepak'', while Somi wrote, ''Hope to see you soon in pink city''.

Saba and Somi looked beautiful in stylish wedding ensembles. Manu and Deepak also managed to steal the show with their dapper looks.

Roshmi Banik looked gorgeous oozing wedding vibes.

Saba even shared a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out on dhol beats as the bride arrives.

Deepak Thakur was among the top three finalists of Bigg Boss 12. He was the only commoner among celebrities Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth. Manu Punjabi was the third-runner up of Bigg Boss 10. He decided to walk out of the house with Rs 10 lakh.