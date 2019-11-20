Bigg Boss ex-contestants Bani J, Sapna Bhavnani brutally trolled for their kissing picture on the beach

The Supreme Court passed a historic judgment of decriminalizing Section 377 from the constitution of India giving out a strong message that ‘Love has no boundaries.’ However, there are still many who feel bad for the LGBTQ community and look at them with disgrace. A recent scenario happened with two Bigg Boss ex-contestants Bani J and Sapna Bhavnani who were trolled for sharing kissing pictures on their social media platforms. Apparently, they both are dating each other.
The hairstylist Sapna recently took to her Instagram to share love-filled pictures with her sunshine Bani J in which the two were seen indulging in a romantic act of kissing each other sitting by the seashore. Soon, a lot of hatred started popping out for the two and they were trolled with many shameful comments from the Netizens. Sapna decided to last out at them and spoke up her mind talking about how the country will never change and asked people to talk about their sexuality.
Sharing a picture of the two, she wrote, "Freedom and love go together. Love is not a reaction. If I love you because you love me, that is mere trade, a thing to be bought in the market; it is not love. To love is not to ask anything in return, not even to feel that you are giving something- and it is only such love that can know freedom." Have a look:
"Freedom and love go together. Love is not a reaction. If I love you because you love me, that is mere trade, a thing to be bought in the market; it is not love. To love is not to ask anything in return, not even to feel that you are giving something- and it is only such love that can know freedom." . . . . . . . . . #jiddukrishnamurti #inkedgirls #igersitaly #igers #inked #inkedbabes #inkedwomen #love #currentmood #lovedoesnotneedareturngift #bae #banij #sapnabhavnani #blackandwhitephotography #bw #tattoo #art #potd #pictureoftheday #instadaily #instagood #fit #athlete #yoga #yogi #yogaeverywhere
This was a few day’s ago. It’s already different. Everything’s always changing. Makes you sad sometimes- the change, makes you gleefully excited - other times. An unfinished thought about not getting used to things being permanent or forever, a hit of nostalgia so hard it makes me lose track of where I was headed with that. Slight panic before I remember I can slow down my own breath. Take hold of the wheel cap’n. Head above water. Whether it’s pink or blue or green or black or some faded hue. Impermanence. Being sated and still and always wanting more, improvement, and growth. And lessons, and light. And love. Thank You ❤️
Bani and Sapna, both were seen on the popular reality show Bigg Boss in season 10 and season 6 respectively and were known for their strong-headed opinions.
