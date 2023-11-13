'Tune mujhe use kiya hai': Ankita Lokhande lashes out at husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason in Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Salman Khan's reality show is getting exciting with each passing episode. With Bigg Boss, being his biased self, keeps introducing unanticipated twists and turns, the show has left the audience, even inmates, on the edge. Ankita Lokhande, who entered Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain, is hogging headlines since day 1.

In the latest promo, one can see that the TV star will lose her cool on her husband Vicky Jain. It will all begin after Bigg Boss transfers Jain to 'dimag ka ghar', leaving Lokhande alone in 'dil ka ghar'. As the promo progresses, one sees Lokhande disheartened after being separated from her husband in the Bigg Boss house. She was caught off guard by Bigg Boss who asked the reason behind her sadness. He further informs her that her husband is doing the happy dance in his new house.

Ankit Lokhande asks her husband to leave her

Soon after this, Lokhande loses her cool and one can see Vicky Jain trying to convince her. However, the actor is upset and asks him to stay away. "You are such a selfish idiot. Kismat kharab ho gyi tere sath reh kar. Ab bhul ja ki hum shaad shuda hai. Aaj se tu alag main alag. Tu aisa hi that hamesha se shatir. Tune mujhe use kiya hai. Please jaayiye aap yahan se," Lokhande said.

Watch the viral video here:

On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya got into an ugly fight. Samarth Jurel, Malviya's current boyfriend, jumps into the conversation and pushes Kumar. The video is now doing rounds on the internet.

Watch here:

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen slamming KhanZaadi for misbehaving with Mannara Chopra in front of Katrina Kaif.

