Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande steals hearts with her dance performance on 'Mere Dholna Sun' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Ankita Lokhande performs on Mera Dholna Sun

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most-talked-about celebrities on the reality show this season. The actor entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain and is hogging headlines ever since. If you are a Lokhande fan, you must be cognizant of her dancing genius.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, the actor stole hearts with her dance performance on 'Mere Dholna Sun'. In the viral video, the Pavitra Rishta star can be seen dressed like Vidya Balan's iconic character, Manjulika. As the music starts, she stuns her co-contestants. The video also shows Vicky Jain proudly hooting for her wife's performance.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, not just Ankita Lokhande fans but other social media users also hailed the actor for the same. One user wrote, "Truly Amazing Performance by Ankita. Loved It." Another user wrote, "This has to be one of the best performances in the Bigg Boss stage."

"Nd abhishek's reaction be like us bro us. Truly mesmerized with her performance truly the best one #AnkitaLokhande," commented the third one.

Ankita Lokhande's feud with Mannara Chopra

Of late, Lokhande has been seen locking horns with Mannara Chopra on multiple occasions. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the duo can be seen in a verbal spat. Lokhande ends up calling Chopra 'Bin Painde ka Lota', 'double dholki', and 'flipper'.

Watch here:

Bigg Boss 17 kickstarted on October 15 with 17 contestants. Sonia Bansal became the first contestant to get evicted from the reality show. In the third Weekend Ka Vaar, Manasvi Mamgai, who entered the house as a wild card contestant with Samarth Jurel, was eliminated.

Also Read: 300 cr and more...: Tiger 3 set for bumper opening. Here's how much the movie is predicted to earn

Latest Entertainment News