Actress Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous as she leaves for her wedding venue with family [In PICS]

Actress Kajal Aggarwal will be tying the knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu today in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. After enjoying her haldi and mehendi functions, the actress left for the wedding venue with her family from her residence. She posed for the paparazzi with her mother and thanked for the wishes. The actress looked ravishing in a pink anarkali suit and her pre-wedding glow was quite evident. On the other hand, her mother glowed in yellow. The actress announced about her wedding earlier this month and revealed that it will be a private affair. Talking about Gautam Kitchlu, he is the founder of design label Discern Living which is an interior design and home decor venture and the two have been together for a while.

Kajal Aggarwal gave a sneak peek into her pre-wedding festivities as she shared pictures on Instagram. Earlier, the actress shared pictures from the mehendi celebration in which she can be seen showing off henna on her hands. "Kajgautkitched," she captioned the Instagram post. The caption is a witty pun to the expression "got hitched", referencing the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal chose a mint green suit for the occasion, teamed with a braided hairstyle.

Ina another picture, she can be seen in her haldi outfit and enjoying as her friends and family apply the turmeric paste on her.

On a related note, on October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

