Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHINAV SHUKLA Abhinav Shukla welcomes wife Rubina Dilaik after her Bigg Boss 14 win with sweet surprise | WATCH

Rubina Dilaik who became the winner of the Television's most popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 received a sweet surprise from her husband Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav took to his Instagram and shared a picture in which Rubina could be seen posing with her trophy in a beautifully decorated room. The room can be seen decorated with flowers and hanging lights. On the wall next to her there was a huge poster which had 'Welcome home, boss lady' written on them. The place had rose petals dropped on the floor. Behind her, marquee letter lights spelt out her nickname, Ruby were also kept.

Abhinav captioned the post, "My Winner #rubinadilaik." Rubina dropped a heart emoji and in another comment wrote, "Love you." Many celebrities dropped their congratulatory messages in the comments section. Ex- contestents Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as challengers, also showered love in the comments section. "Madam ji ghar aae sajan ji (madam has returned home to her beloved) @ashukla09," Manu wrote. He also commented, "Kya bat hai bro full onn tahiyaariya." Rahul Mahajan dropped a heart and smilies emojis. Srishty Rode and Simple Kaul also dropped heart emojis.

Rubina took to her Instagram and shared a video and wrote, "Nothing like Home Sweet Home ..... love @ashukla09."

Rubina who entered with her husband Abhinav Shukla inside the Bigg Boss house after a roller coaster ride emerged as the winner of the show. She had openly spoken about going for a divorce with her husband and former contestant Abhinav Shukla in the show. During her stint, Rubina, who married Abhinav in 2018, had said that she was on the verge of divorcing Abhinav before entering the reality show. On the show, she had shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.