Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
  Rumoured lovebirds Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes arrive together at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash (PICS)

Rumoured lovebirds Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes arrive together at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash (PICS)

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash was attended by several celebrities from television industry and couple of her Bollywood friends.

New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2019 8:21 IST
Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor turned 44-year-old this June 7. The TV Czarina celebrated her birthday with close friends and family members and a day after, she threw a party for her industry friends. On her birthday, Ekta enjoyed a private dinner with her near and dear ones, however, her birthday bash was a lavish affair, which was attended by who's who of telly world. Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen in Ekta's next production Jabariya Jodi, Karan Johar and Kanika Dhillon were also spotted at the venue. Among the TV celebrities who attended the bash were the likes of Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Mona Singh, Pooja Banerjee, Sakshi Tanwar, Vishal Singh, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani - Rohit Reddy, Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava among others.

The hot couples of tellyville arrived together such as Anita and Rohit, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul. However, the one who grabbed eyeballs were Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's lead pair Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. The rumoured couple arrived together in a casual avatar. The duo was twinning in blue and we just couldn't take off our eyes from them. Check out pictures below.

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

While Krystle D'souza sizzled in floral pink and green dress, Karishma Tanna looked hot in maroon short dress. Shabbir was dressed in formals while his doting wife wore a royal blue maxi dress. Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin's hit pair Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera arrived at the bash twinning in black. Have a look at photos.

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash pictures

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have been hitting the headlines with their rumoured romance, however, none of them have confirmed the news yet.  

On a related note, Ekta Kapoor embraced motherhood in January this year through surrogacy. Following suit of her brother Tusshar Kapoor, she also became a single parent and welcomed son Ravie. Recently in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tusshar revealed why Ekta doesn't share Ravie pictures. ''It is a conscious decision to keep baby Ravie's picture under wraps; he is too small right now. We are a little conservative when it comes to flashing baby's picture in the media,'' he had said.

 

