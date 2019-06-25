Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda fans want Bepannah back as #FansWantJenShad trends on social media

Bepannah starring Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda was counted amongst one of the most popular shows of the small screen. Even though the show wasn’t on the top of the TRP chart, but it won millions of hearts and the supreme reason was the chemistry between the lead pair Zoya and Aditya. The fans loved them so much that when the makers decided to bring an end to the show, they started tweeted in support of the show and hashtag #Don'tEndBepannaah started trending.

The show, however, came to an end and the ending of the same was termed as abrupt. The fans of the couple did not lose the hope for the second season of the show and in the wake of the same, yet another hashtag #FansWantJenShad has started trending on the social media, even after six months. Fans are tweeting in support of the lead pair and are urging the makers to bring the show back.

Jennifer and Harshad in Bepannah

A fan Nehuu wrote, "Still waiting for the day when jennifer winget and harshad chopda will be casted again in near future in a good content show where their potential is fully utilised and most importantly on a good channel who actually respects their craft and hardwork. #FansWantJenShad." Another user xjenshadforeverx wrote, "To all those people who thought that jenshad fans are probably dead then it's a clear answer now. we are still alive waiting and being patient for a miracle :)) #FansWantJenShad."

There were users @BepannaaahL and @Seema who wrote, “We all still truly madly in love with Jenshad and we want them back #FansWantJenShad,” “the combination of good looks and talent of both the leads is rare #FansWantJenShad.”

Jennifer and Harshad in Bepannah

Meanwhile, there are reports that the duo might be seen together in Beyhahd 2 which happens to be the second season of the hit show Beyhadh starring Jennifer and Kushal Tandon in lead roles. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given by the makers of the show.

