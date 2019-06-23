Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Ahead of grand premiere, Kamal Haasan gives sneak peek of lavish BB house

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil is going to premiere tonight, which will be hosted by Kamal Haasan and the viewers have already geared up for the show. Ahead of its premiere episode, a few pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 have hit social media. The photos give a glimpse into the stunning house this season. In one picture, Kamal Haasan is seen seated on a golden couch that hints at how the confession room is going to look like this season. Another picture shows the host posing outside the lavish house and one can see every detail of the well-lit abode from outside.

A lot of mirrors have been incorporated to the vintage themed house. Bigg Boss Tamil house will also have a jail, which will be used as the worst performers of the week punishment.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house

The confession room looks quite classy having a lot of golden touch to it. A few pictures of the house have surfaced on social media and viewers just can’t keep calm.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house

According to reports, Sakshi Agarwal, Powerstar Srinivasan, Sandy Master, Mohan Vaidhya, Fathima Babu, singer Mohith Gaur, are among the 15 contestants who might be a part of the show.

Kamal Haasan had hosted the last two seasons of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. According to reports, the Hey Ram actor has managed to pull the desired viewership for the channel and therefore he has been roped in the third time in a row to host Bigg Boss 3 with 16 contestants and one commoner in the house.

