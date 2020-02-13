Kush attempts suicide in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The upcoming episode of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to witness new twists as Kush will attempt suicide. Fans will get to see high-voltage drama after Kartik showers his wrath on Luv-Kush. Kartik gets furious with Luv and Kush for their horrifying steps involving Trishala, the brothers are banned from eth outside world and kept under house arrest. Not accepting the punishment, they churn out a plan and try to blackmail the family members by attempting suicide. In order to get released from the family’s punishments, they plan to play with Kartik-Naira’s feelings. Then, Kush stands at the edge of the stairs and warns them that he will jump off. Will Kush really end his life? Watch the video-