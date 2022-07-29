Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 1: Excellent opening for Kichcha Sudeep's film, fans call it a hit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NAMEISROCKSTAR Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep-starrer released across the globe on July 28. The Kannada actor plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies in the film. Touted to be visually appealing, Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. It seems like Anup Bhandari's directorial has created a huge impact on the audience with its 3D and visual effects. According to early trends, Sudeep-starrer is expected to earn Rs 40 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 1:

Vikrant Rona is one of its kind adventure film in India that has been set in the sea with Sudeep's character being a cop who wears his heart on his sleeves. The movie is all set to break several Kannada and pan-India records. Trade sources suggest that Vikrant Rona, 'if the movie registers a good spot booking, the collections may further soar above Rs 50 crore.'

Cinegoers who watched the first-day first show, claimed that Kichcha Sudeep starrer is the next big thing after KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. The audience feel that film scores big on cinematography, visuals, action, and background music.

About Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer is a multilingual action-adventure that was a 3-D release in 14 languages across 55 countries. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in north India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film is distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

Recently, the much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer was released, which took viewers on a magical journey from the grand entry of lead actor to its wonderful visual effects. The 2-minute 58-second long trailer begins with glimpses of a village scene in a grandeur manner. Moreover, Sudeep's entry on the ship is truly an eye-catcher. Following that, comes Jacqueline Fernandez who steals the show, even though she appeared for a short span in the trailer.

